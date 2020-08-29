WISCAR Mentors Lagos Female Students with Grow and Learn Initiative

A group, Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), in partnership with ACT Foundation has successfully delivered a one-year structured mentoring programme to young girls across six Secondary Schools in Lagos State under its Grow and Learn Initiative (GLIN).

The group described the project as laudable, adding that it was born out of deep commitment to create more opportunities to advance WISCAR’s ideals of gender parity and equity across all spheres of leadership in the society, provided a platform for the students to have a holistic synergy between academic studies and preparation for leadership in the future workplace.

According to WISCAR in a statement made available to THISDAY by the group Founder, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, yesterday, the female organisation seeks to extend its intervention in women’s leadership through a backward integration to the future pipeline of WISCARs and leaders, “who will positively influence gender policy in the workplace in Nigeria and indeed Africa by catching them early and adding value through leadership training.”

Oyagbola stated that the GLIN programme, which kicked off in April 2019 in six selected public and private secondary schools in Lagos State namely: Aunty Ayo International School; Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School; Ansar-ud-Deen Girls High School; Herbert Macaulay Secondary School; Wesley Girls School, and Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls School, was made possible by a grant from ACT Foundation.

WISCAR noted in the statement that designed as a platform for the execution of a structured leadership and mentorship programme for young girls between the ages of 13 and 18 years, the beneficiaries are aspirational and focused young girls who are aiming to join the next generation of successful women leaders.

“The WISCAR GLIN programme supports these aspirations by empowering the girls to develop a conscious career mind-set enabling them to begin to aspire and plan positively for life after secondary school.

“The programme so far has reached 558 girls across six schools, beyond the initial target of 500 girls, and has largely been recognised by the beneficiaries as a valuable asset.

“WISCAR, in its 12 years of operation, has impacted over 8,000 women through its structured mentoring programme and various open series programmes and conferences. The organisation continues to make strides as it distinguishes itself as the premier mentorship organisation in Nigeria focused on developing women to build a better nation,” Oyagbola stated in the statement.