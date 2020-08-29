Lush Hair Unveils New Product in the Market

Indigenous hair brand, Lush Hair has launched three new products at the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers, barbers and Cosmetologists NASHCO August hair styling contest.

The contest which held in Lagos, comprised of 8 teams of ( both model and stylist and an assistant)per team whose creativity was put to test using the newly launched Lush Hair crochet variants.

The newly launched hair variants included:Mandy Twist, Fiona Braids and Vegas Braids.

At the end of the show, model Stella Chinonso from Mushin Odi Olowo LGA, came first and won for her team a 3.8 KVA Generator Set.

Mary Olawunmi and her team from Iba LGA received a 32” Television Set for the second place while model Naomi and team from Iba LGA won a standing fan for clinching the third position.

The remaining contestants were presented consolation prizes.

Commenting, Public Relations Manager of Tolaram Group and representative of Lush Hair, Mrs. Omotayo Azeez- Abiodun, said, “it is indeed another auspicious opportunity collaborating with the Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists (NASHCO) in organising August edition of hair styling contest.

we are glad that we are able to formally introduce a new set of crochet variants to all the hair professionals present.

“While the feedbacks have been amazing, the gathering also present an opportunity for us to reinstate our commitment to quality and standard while reminding our customers also that Lush hair is suited to all needs.

“The new crochet variants came as a feedback to the yearnings of most ladies who frown at spending long hours at the salon and yet want to wear beautiful and crisp looking twisted braids adorned with complementary accessories”.

Founder of Nigerian Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists NASHCO, Dr. (Mrs.) Elizabeth Osinsanya (OON), appreciated the brand for its consistent support.

She added, “it is with delight that we receive the new set of crochet variants product and we can confirmed to it delivering on the promise of bestowing on our women a sophisticated and classy look suitable for all occasions.”