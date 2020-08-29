Chadwick Boseman, Star of ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 43

By Vanessa Obioha

Chadwick Boseman, the 43-year-old actor who became the star of the 2018 Marvel Studios movie ‘Black Panther’ is dead.

A statement on the the deceased Instagram account revealed that the actor had been suffering from Stage III colon cancer since 2016 which had progressed to stage IV.

The actor was said to have died in his home with his wife and family by his side.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From ‘Marshall’ to ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ August Wilson’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the statement reads.