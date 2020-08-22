DSS Operatives Storm Mailafia’s Residence, Invite Him to Abuja for Questioning

By Seriki Adinoyi

Again, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, has been invited by the Department of State Security Services (DSS), but this time, to the DSS headquarters in Abuja by Monday next week.

This invitation becomes the third after he had honoured two previous ones in the Jos office of the DSS.

Mailafia’s residence in Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, where he is currently engaged by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) as a Directing Staff, was yesterday allegedly besieged by the DSS officers who had come to invite him.

Scared that a troop had to visit his residence for mere invitation, Mailafia sent a text message to all the national newspapers in Jos thus: “The police have come to my house in NIPSS, Kuru. They may want to bundle me to Abuja. Urgent help.”

Though Mailafia did not pick a call put across to him, his Counsel, Barrister Yakubu Bawa, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Plateau State, confirmed that his client, Mailafia, had been invited by the DSS, adding that this time around, he was asked to show up in Abuja headquarters of the DSS.

According to Bawa, “It is true, but this time around, he is to appear before the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday (August 24, 2020). I will get back to you as events unfold.”

Mailafia was first invited by the operatives of the DSS in Jos for his weighty allegation that a serving Northern Governor is the Commander of the Boko Haram insurgents that have been hundreds of their victims in the North-east.

He was again invited by the DSS to its Jos headquarters on Monday, August 17, 2020 where he was left off the hook in less than hour.

But when he was released for the second time by DSS in Jos on Monday, Mailafia told journalists that he did not run the controversial interview with Nigeria Info FM.

Bawa had told journalists that his client had never failed to honour DSS invitation, adding that Mailafia was a man of peace who loves the country with passion.

He said, “My client told them that he did not run that interview, that he is a man of peace who is averse to crisis situations. No cause for alarm.”