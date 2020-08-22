Balogun, Aribo Out of Rangers Week Four League Game

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Nigeria internationals Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo are not in contention to face Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium this afternoon.

While the central defender suffered a quad injury on matchday three against St. Johnstone, leading to his substitution at half-time, the midfielder picked up a training ground injury last week.

The two Super Eagles stars were eventually left out of the trip to Livingston, the first time this season, in terms of domestic matches, they were omitted from the starting lineup.

Providing a fitness update on his squad at yesterday’s press conference, Gerrard told the national press in Scotland: “Balogun and Aribo won’t make the weekend. I think both have a good chance for the following week.

“McGregor is back fit after training yesterday, Defoe still won’t be seen until after the International break.”

Rangers’ next match after the home game vs Kilmarnock is a trip to the Fountain of Youth Stadium, where they face Hamilton Academical on August 29.

The Light Blues are the only team yet to concede a goal after four matches in the Scottish Premiership.