Reddington: Our COVID-19 Treatment Hospital Affordable

Eromosele Abiodun and Nume Ekeghe

The first accredited private hospital to treat COVID-19, Armoured Shield Hospital has said they are the best choice for private and corporate patients for the management of the pandemic.

Armoured shield, which is an arm of Reddington Hospital Group, added that their testing facilities is the best available in the country to treat and test for COVID-19, both in terms of efficiency and cost.

The Medical Director of Armoured Shield Medical Centre, Dr. Sola Oluwole, said this yesterday when he appeared on the Morning Show, a breakfast programme on ARISE NEWS channel, a sister broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers.

According to him, “we have testing facilities and if someone has a suspicion, they come into our lab and are tested and if the test return positive, there is no need to start looking for where to receive care. Other laboratories are available and they do a very good job but if you go to a laboratory and you test positive, you are now faced with where you get your care. So, because of that seamless integration of both testing and treatment, that gives some comfort to people who come to us.”

He added that their facility is well suited to care for COVID-19 patients who have other medical needs.

“If you test positive and you are home, we have an ambulance system that would come fetch you, take you to our facility if you need to be in an isolation centre and of course we have levels of care.

“The other thing that is also important to note is that COVID-19 is not the only disease people have. For example, we have had patients who had other conditions like a pregnant woman. So, we provide all those other extras, meaning we are not treating for COVID-19 alone as we have an all-compassing treatment plan, ” Oluwole said.