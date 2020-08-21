AIB, NCAA Inaugurate Committee on Safety

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have jointly inaugurated an 11-man committee to review the NCAA’s response to safety recommendations.

The recommendations were issued by the AIB on accidents, serious incidents and continuous operation of the State Safety Programmes (SSP) and to ensure that the agency’s recommendations are implemented.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi quoted the Commissioner of the Bureau, Akin Olateru who said that the committee would also consider any other areas of cooperation that would improve safety of aircraft operations in Nigeria.

He emphasised that the committee would also coordinate activities with regards to aviation occurrences, respect for the mandate and responsibilities of each organisation, effective and efficient exchange of information and data amongst others.

Olateru explained that both government agencies nominated five representatives each to the committee, while one representative was nominated by the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

The AIB Boss stated that the two agencies had worked together to ensure effective discharge of their duties in establishing and promoting higher levels of safety.

“These 11 Joint Committee members will collaborate in the review of NCAA’s responses to safety recommendations issued by AIB on accidents and serious incidents.

“The committee will see to the implementation and continuous operation of the State Safety Programmes in Nigeria and any other areas of cooperation that will enhance safety of aircraft operations in Nigeria.”

He emphasised that NCAA was in charge of regulating the industry, while AIB focused on investigating serious incidents and accidents to promote safety of the sector.

Olateru reiterated the readiness of AIB to cooperate and collaborate with other agencies and organisations, both in Nigeria and abroad, in ways that would ensure continuous safe skies in Nigeria, West Africa and the world.

Also commenting, Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the primary objective of establishing the committee was to ensure the enhancement of thorough coordination, collaboration and cooperation processes and public safety in aviation industry.

According to him, such coordination had been taking place between the authority and the bureau, although inconsistently and informally.

He described the inauguration as a giant stride towards performing the two agencies performing their functions in the areas of safety oversight and investigation of accidents and serious incidents with a view to determining probable causes, implement safety recommendations in order to prevent re-occurrence.

Nuhu emphasised that it was expected that safety and accident investigation experts would have the opportunity to sit down together to review safety recommendations that have been proposed by the bureau and the responses provided by the authority.