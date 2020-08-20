Over 90 Nigerians Receive EU Scholarships

The European Union (EU) has awarded scholarships to over 90 young Nigerians for various Master’s Degree programmes in universities across Europe under its Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees programme.

The international study programme is part of the EU’s flagship educational and training programme, Erasmus+, which supports education, training, youth and sport in Europe.

The latest number of beneficiaries is the highest to receive the scholarship in a single year, and represents a 125 per cent increase from the number that benefited from the programme last year.

Each of the over 90 students will study for and earn a Master’s Degree to be jointly awarded by a consortium of top grade European universities.

“The number of students selected for the programme this year is a record high and reflects the EU’s strong commitment to expanding opportunities for Nigerians, especially the youth. There can be no better way of investing in, and creating development opportunities for, young Nigerians,” said the Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen.

Apart from scholarships, the Erasmus+ programme offers different opportunities for people of all ages, helping them develop and share knowledge and experiences at institutions and organizations across all the countries that make up the European Union.