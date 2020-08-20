New Islamic Calendar : Tambuwal Declares Friday Public Holiday

By Onuminya Innocent

Following the declaration of Friday, 21st August, 2020 as 1st Muharram 1442, by the Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Governor Waziri Tambuwal has declared Friday as public holiday in the state .

A statement by head of service in the state Sani Garba Shuni, said “the general public is hereby informed that the State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has declared tomorrow, Friday, 21st August, 2020 as a Public Holiday in commemoration of the new Islamic Year, 1442 AH”.

The statement said that the governor wishes the entire Muslim Ummah a happy new Islamic year as well as Allah’s guidance and blessings.

It also enjoined the people of Sokoto to continue to pray for peace and progress in the state and the country in general.