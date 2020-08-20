IG Deploys Detectives to Re-arrest Fleeing Oyo Serial Killer

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday deployed detectives and additional investigative aids to Oyo State to complement the efforts of the Oyo State Police Command in the ongoing manhunt and efforts aimed at re-arresting one Sunday Shodipe, a prime suspect in the multiple murder of innocent citizens at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He also ordered the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to ensure that the fleeing serial killer was apprehended.

A statement issued by the Force Headquarters in Abuja said the additional deployment include crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

It said the team was expected to bring their vast operational, technical and investigative experience to bear in supporting ongoing efforts aimed at re-arresting and bringing the fugitive to book.

“The IG who condemned the unfortunate escape from lawful custody of the suspect, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command to intensify efforts and ensure the prompt re-arrest of the fleeing suspect.

“The CP has also been directed to speed up investigations into the circumstances that led to the escape of the suspect. All persons indicted in the escape are to be identified and made to face the wrath of the law,” it said.

The statement signed by Force PRO and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said the CP was also mandated to immediately assess and rejig the security architecture in

the state so as to prevent any future occurrence of untoward incident.

The IG called for calm and enjoined citizens to cooperate with the police by providing useful information that could lead to the unearthing of the whereabouts of the suspected serial killer.

Meanwhile, some angry youths yesterday staged a protest at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters located at the Eleyele area of Ibadan over the escape of Shodipe.

The youths, who stormed the police headquarters, were attended to by the state Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development.

“The CP and other senior police officers attended to them and answered all their questions.

“You know students now, some of them got out of control but we were able to handle the situation professionally. They have gone back.”

Shodipe, who was paraded on July 17 by the police after confessing to have killed some of the victims, escaped from the police custody on August 11.