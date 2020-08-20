FMDQ Boss Stresses Importance of Finance in Attaining SDGs

Goddy Egene

The Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group and Chairman, the Financial Centre for Sustainability (FC4S) Lagos, Mr. Bola Onadele. Koko, has said finance plays a pivotal role in attaining the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially through the creation of alternative sources of investment, mitigation of risks and the transversal effects of ethical investments.”

Speaking at a Capacity Building Roundtable Webinar for Lagos State Executives, Onadele said: “Through the issuance of sustainable finance instruments, the Lagos State Government would be able to fund projects that attract the right pools of foreign investors, as it strives towards the actualisation of the Agenda which cuts across six strategic development focus areas comprising Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Entertainment and Tourism as well as Security and Governance, making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.”