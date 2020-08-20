COVID-19: Schneider Electric Distributes 13,000 Meals to Underprivileged Children, Widows

Energy management giant, Schneider Electric, has begun distribution of 13,000 meals to underprivileged children and widows across the country with a kick off in Amuwo-Odofin community in Lagos State.

Along with the meals, Schneider Electric also distributed sanitary materials and medical supplies to pregnant women, nursing mothers, senior citizens and people living with disabilities (PWD).

The initiative is known as Tomorrow Rising Fund and is in partnership with LEAP Africa – a notable non-governmental organisation.

The initiative, which is in response to Covid-19 pandemic, gave Schneider Electric staff and Schneider Electric Foundation the opportunity to donate and help alleviate the hardship occasioned by the pandemic in the community.

It also afforded the staff of Schneider Electric the opportunity to be part of the distribution of the meals.

It would be recalled that Schneider Electric Foundation had in July created a fund to combat the economic hardship in rural and disadvantaged communities in Nigeria, which will focus on the basic needs, specifically meals and relief items for underprivileged children and communities in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations which came to €11,760.00 in total have been entrusted with LEAP Africa to disburse. The implementation of the project is be done in two phases. The first will focus on the basic needs like meals and other medical relief items for underprivileged children, women and PWDs in communities across the country.

The second phase, which will be implemented from June to December 2020, will focus on enlightenment where Schneider Electric will facilitate knowledge transfer to its partners via extension of its support to existing education projects in Anglophone Africa. It also plans to promote its campaign on reducing students’ drop out from schools in the region.