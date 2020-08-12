Boko Haram: Northern Govs Demand Probe of Mailafia’s Allegation

By Seriki Adinoyi

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called on security agencies to investigate the allegation by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, in which he alleged that “one of the northern governors is the Commander of Boko Haram in Nigeria”.

In a statement, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said: “The Forum is concerned about the weighty allegation made by Dr. Mailafiya which must be thoroughly investigated.

“The Forum, which has been working with the federal government, security agencies, community, civil society, traditional and religious leaders as well as development partners to defeat terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality in the region, finds the allegation by Dr. Mailafiya very weighty which deserves further investigation.

“We as northern governors have met severally to discuss insecurity in the northern region and the nation at large where we did not only condemn the activities of terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals, but also engaged the president and all heads of security agencies in finding solutions to the problem. To now say that one of our members is leading Boko Haram in Nigeria is a serious allegation that cannot be swept under the carpet. We demand immediate and thorough investigation.”

The Forum also urged Mailafiya and indeed all citizens with useful information on the activities of criminals and terrorist groups to assist security agencies and governments at all levels with such intelligence for proper action.

Expressing reservations, Lalong also wondered if “such allegations are not smear campaigns or attempts to discourage the northern governors who are putting in their best to bring an end to insecurity in the region”.

He reiterated that the Forum does not, and will not support the activities of any criminal group, because as governors and their families, they are also not spared as was recently witnessed when the convoy of Governor Babagana Zullum of Borno State was attacked.