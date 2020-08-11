Relief as Lagos Petrol Tanker Drivers Suspend Strike

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA) of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its strike in Lagos State.

This was contained in a “joint communique issued yesterday by the Lagos State Government and NUPENG”.

The communique was jointly signed by the Lagos Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, and NUPENG Deputy National President, Solomon Kilanko.

The communique was tweeted by Jubril Gawat, the New Media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Part of the communique read, “The Lagos State Government met today with the representatives of NUPENG, which agreed to call off its strike immediately.

“Other decisions taken at the meeting are security – the state government will meet the heads of all security agencies and secure their commitment to ensure the free passage of petroleum products vehicles given their importance to the economy.

“Area boys – the menace of area boys will be handled by relevant government agencies and a dedicated phone number will be established, within next week to ensure the petroleum products transporters have prompt access to security agencies.

“Lagos State Government will immediately set up a standing Committee to relate with the Union on an ongoing basis to address any issue as they arise.”

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers in Lagos State on Monday withdrew their services as directed by NUPENG.

The union said the move followed the failure of various authorities in the state to address three major issues that had severely caused petroleum tanker drivers pains and harrowing experiences in the state for several months.

“The entire rank and file members of the union are deeply pained, frustrated and agonised by the barrage of these challenges being consistently faced by petroleum tanker drivers in Lagos State,” NUPENG said in an earlier statement.