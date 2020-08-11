Makinde Removes Works Commissioner, Redeploys Two Others

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday relieved the state Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Professor Raphael Afonja, of his appointment.

The governor, in a letter dated August 10, 2020, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, said the termination took immediate effect.

The sack of the commissioner came few hours after he resumed duty from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Afonja resumed office yesterday when he tested negative for coronavirus last Sunday after 55 days.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the letter titled: ‘Termination of appointment’, as saying: “I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as the commissioner with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport.

“I am to add that your contribution within the time of your service is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you success in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

In another development, the governor has also approved the redeployment of two commissioners, who were asked to swap portfolios.

An internal memo signed by the SSG with the subject: ‘Redeployment of Exco members’ indicated that the Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal, has been moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, while his counterpart who was manning the ministry, Hon. Funmilayo Orisadeyi, is to move to the Ministry of Special Duties.

The memo indicated that the redeployment took immediate effect.