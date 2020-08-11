Akintola’s Children Thank Buhari for Naming Railway Station after Father

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The children of the late former Premier of the defunct Western Region of Nigeria, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, yesterday thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for naming Omi Adio (Ibadan) Railway Station after their late father.

In a letter jointly signed by Ambassador Abayomi Akintola and Dr. Abimbola Akintola, the family said it appreciated the honour done for their father, “even after over 50 years of his death. This is, indeed, a great honour to our family.”

The president’s media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the family equally acknowledged what it called the “many good works” Buhari is doing for the country.

Adesina quoted the content of the letter in part, as saying, “we write to acknowledge and appreciate the honour done to our late father, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola (GCON), the former Premier of Western Nigeria and the 13th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland by Your Excellency.

“Undoubtedly, the man you are honouring was a renowned orator, teacher, journalist, legal luminary, politician of first class order, devoted Christian, Nationalist par excellence, and a family man of no mean status, who contributed immensely to the attainment of Nigeria’s independence.

“This could be attested to by various offices and positions he occupied during his eventful life. He was the first Minister of Labour, leader of opposition in the Federal House of Representatives, Minister of Health, Minister of Communication and Aviation, Founder of a political party known as Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP) and last Premier of the defunct Western Region of Nigeria.

“We accept and appreciate the honour done to our father even after over 50 years of his death. This is, indeed, a great honour to our family.

“We sincerely acknowledge many good works Your Excellency has been carrying out since the assumption of office in the last five years to ensure that our country features prominently among the comity of nations and to ensure that Nigeria is not only a better place to live in, but also a safer place.