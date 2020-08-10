School Reopening: Fayemi Suspends Principal

By Victor Ogunje

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has suspended a school principal in one of the secondary schools in the state, for alleged insubordination.

The principal was said to have been absent at school on Sunday evening when Fayemi paid a visit to some schools to assess the level of preparedness ahead of resumption of SS3 students on Monday.

The victim was until his suspension the principal of Methodist Girls’ High School, Ifaki Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The governor, had last week announced the reopening of schools for preparation ahead of West African Examinations Council commencing from Monday, August 17.

The disciplinary action was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Information, Ekiti State Ministry of Education, Prince Kunle Adeniyi, on Monday.

The statement said: “Sequel to the reopening of the schools for SSS3 Students in the State, His Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi made on-the-spot assessment to some Public Secondary Schools across the state in compliance with COVID-19 protocols .

“Accompaning His Excellency on the visit were the Hon Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Mr Foluso Daramola, the Chairman, Task Force on COVID-19, Professor Bolaji Aluko, and other top Government functionaries.

“At Methodist Girls High School, Ifaki Ekiti, the Principal was not available to receive the Governor and his entourage and making the monitoring exercise impossible in the school in spite of the notice from the Ministry of Education Science and Technology.

“Arising from this defiant behaviour, the Honorable Commissioner for Education Science and Technology has directed that the Principal should hand over the management of the school to the most Senior Vice Principal in the school and proceed on suspension with the immediate effect pending the conclusion of appropriate disciplinary action by the Teaching Service Commission,” it stated.