Sarri’s Sack May Setback Juve by £27m in Compensation

Maurizio Sarri who was sensationally sacked as Juventus after just one season in charge following the club’s UEFA Champions League elimination may get a hefty £27million compensation should the tactician be unable to find a new role during the 24 months that were left on his deal.

The former Chelsea manager’s fate was sealed on Saturday the day after Juve’s early European exit at the hands of Lyon.

Despite leading the Turin giants to a ninth straight Serie A title, supporters and the club’s hierarchy have been left unimpressed by the veteran 61-year-old.

Former banker Sarri was hired on a three-year contract last June with the expectation that Juventus would progress to the later rounds of the competition.

The official announcement was released on Saturday following a crisis meeting held between members of the club’s hierarchy.

In a swift move to fill the void created by the sack of Sarri, Andrea Pirlo was named same Saturday to replace Sarri, a week after hiring the former Italian midfielder as Under-23 boss at the Turin-based club.

Pirlo, 41, has signed a two-year deal until June 2022.

Juventus said the decision to promote the former Italian superstar is “based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead from his debut on the bench, an expert and talented squad to pursue new success”.

“The decision for Pirlo was very natural, in the Juventus style, because he is someone who played for us, has always been in contact with everyone here and it felt natural,” said Juventus’ Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici.

“We also believe he is pre-destined for greatness. He was as a player and we are confident he can do the same as a coach.”

Juve Chairman Andrea Agnelli fronted up the decision to replace the man in the hot seat. Long-standing servants Giorgio Chiellini and Gianlugi Buffon would have been informed about Sarri’s sacking first, and also given assurances over a potential successor.

It was decided during crisis talks held soon after Friday’s game that Sarri was no longer deemed the man capable of helping lead Juventus back to continental glory.

According to UK’s Daily Mail, it also has been revealed that chief Agnelli was never enamoured with Sarri’s original appointment, but has tended to stand by the choices made by Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved.

Agnelli in particular is thought to have been left infuriated with the poor performances and lapses in concentration that have dogged Juventus all too often this year at the Allianz Stadium in Turin – and it all reached the tipping point against Lyon.

But the head coach was forced to angrily beat away questions surrounding his future after the setback.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has often single-handedly spared Sarri from greater criticism this campaign, netted twice but the Old Lady crashed out on away goals after Memphis Depay struck from the penalty spot.