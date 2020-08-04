Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 288 to 44,129

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 288 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 44,129 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 88 new cases; Kwara, 33; Osun, 27; Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Enugu, 25 each; Abia, 20; Kaduna, 17; Plateau and Rivers, 13 each; Delta, 10; Gombe, eight; Ogun, four; Oyo, three; while Katsina and Bauchi recorded one each.

It said: “Nigeria has so far recorded 44,129 cases of COVID-19. 20,663 patients have been discharged, while 896 persons have died.”