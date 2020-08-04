Inter Extend Victor Moses’ Loan, List Him for Europa Action

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses, has been listed in Inter Milan’s squad for the restart of the Europa League to confirm his loan extension at the Serie A club.

The Chelsea-owned player who has been on normadic round in different clubs on loan was due to return to Stamford Bridge after the Serie A season.

However, Inter Manager, Antonio Conte who turned Moses into a hit as a wing-back at Chelsea has been craving to have the loan extended to allow the former Nigerian international to finish the European Season with them.

There has been feet-dragging on the matter from Chelsea end.

But Inter Milan included Victor Moses’ name in the official list for the Europa the Italian club released on Monday.

Apart from Moses, four other players who are on also on loan to Inter Milan have been included on the List.

Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez, Sassuolo’s Stefano Sensi, Cagliari’s Nicolò Barella and Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi Are in the squad.

As part of the rule changes, clubs are now allowed to register three new players for the Europa League mini knockout tournament taking place in Germany, provided that players must have been already registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since 3 February or in any case by no later than before the first leg of the round of 16 as initially scheduled for the relevant team.

The Nerazzurri are to battle Getafe at the VELTINS-Arena (Gelsenkirchen) on Wednesday, with the winner going on to face either Glasgow Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen in the last eight.

Moses has racked up 12 appearances in the Europa League since his debut and won the competition in his debut season with Chelsea in the 2012-13 campaign.