Buhari, Osinbajo, Security Chiefs Meet in State House

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a security council meeting in the State House.

Since June 18, this year, when the president told security chiefs that their best was not enough, security situation in the country has not improved.

Instead, insecurity has escalated particularly in Southern Kaduna and the North-east.

It is expected that the meeting will review security situation since then.

Present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Also present are the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Others are the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i.

Cabinet members in attendance are the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

Some governors are said to have been scheduled to meet the president on behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at the end of the meeting.