Rivers Police Kill Three Kidnappers, Rescue 18 Passengers

The Rivers State Police Command yesterday said that it killed three kidnappers who hijacked a commercial bus along the Etche-Owerri Road of the state.

The kidnappers, who were said to have been terrorising the axis of the East-West Road, were felled by police bullets during an exchange with operatives of the state Anti-Kidnapping Unit on Sunday morning.

Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the killings, said arms and ammunition used by the gunmen were recovered.

Omoni also said all 18 passengers on the bus were rescued unhurt.

“We swung into action when we heard that the bus carrying 18 passengers was hijacked by armed robbers. They tried to kidnap the passengers on the bus. But we were able to rescue the kidnap victims.

“The armed robbers engaged our men but three of the robbers were fatally wounded. They were confirmed dead when they were taken to the hospital,” he said.