Govs Express Concern over Nigeria’s Fragile Security, To Meet Buhari

Say attack on Zulum’s convoy shows vulnerability of nation’s security architecture

By Chuks Okocha

The thirty six state governors Monday expressed concern over the fragile security situation in Nigeria.

The governors also resolved to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari soon after its National Executive Committee (NEC) on security meeting Tuesday.

The governors also conveyed their solidarity to their Borno state counterpart, Babagana Zulum, over the attack on his convoy in Baga, last week.

In a solidarity message, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, said, “I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following attack last Wednesday by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.”

The chairman of the governors forum described the attack on Zulum as “unwarranted attack too many.”

According to him, “It epitomizes our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.”

He said, “Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery”.

Fayemi assured Governor Zulum that the forum members were resolutely behind him in his effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.

Accordingly, he said. “We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in spite of all the efforts of government to end it”.

Governor Fayemu said that the National Executive Committee (NEC) Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting Tuesday and rising from the resolutions thereof will soon dialogue with the President and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.

He expressed joy that the governor survived the attack, adding, “we thank God for always being merciful.”