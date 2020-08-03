Ekiti Shuts Hotel for Defying COVID-19 Guidelines

By Victor Ogunje

The Operatives of the Ekiti State Task Force on COVID-19 have sealed off the Delight Hotel and Suites in Ado Ekiti, for defying government’s regulations to contain the spread of the virus.

The sealing of the hotel was attributed to an elaborate wedding party that was held in its premises and attended by a large crowd of guests without regard to physical distancing.

The hotel was also was also sealed off for breaching government’s order on lockdown during weekends.

The hotel has been desolate since then as the two main gates leading to the complex and its glass doors leading to its reception were under lock and key when THISDAY visited yesterday.

The Coordinator of Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, said the operatives acted on a tip off that the hotel contravened government’s regulations by hosting a gathering more than 20 persons.

Aluko warned the residents of the state, especially owners of relaxation centres, against violating the COVID-19 regulations noting that government would not relax the enforcement of the regulations to safeguard public health.

He said: “We got a report that an elaborate wedding party was being held at Delight Hotel and Suites on Ilawe Road and we swung into action to know the veracity of the claim.

“Then we discovered that the hotel actually broke the COVID-19 protocols.

“The security operatives we sent to go there and check saw a large crowd of people in the hotel eating and drinking.”

Aluko, however, declined to reveal whether arrests were made during the raid stressing that the task force closed down the hotel for the violation of COVID-19 regulations.

Efforts to speak with the hotel manager were unsuccessful as his mobile phone remained switched off as at press time.

Aluko insisted that such gatherings must comply with 6-feet social distancing, wearing of face masks and hand washing facilities must be made available at such events.