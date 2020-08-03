Edo APC Chieftain: Obaseki’s Administration is a Failure

By Peter Uzoho

A former ally of Governor Godwin Obaseki and former Commissioner representing Esan Central on the board of the Edo State Oil Producing Commission (EDOASOPADEC), Mr. Emmanuel Odigie, has alleged that the state in the last four years under the leadership of the incumbent governor has not made any meaningful progress.

He also berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its ‘Pepper them and crush them’ slogan, saying it is needless and unnecessary.

Odigie who resigned his position as a Commissioner of EDOASOPADEC at the weekend called for a peaceful election and issue-based campaign ahead of the September governorship election in the state.

He told journalists yesterday that the incumbent governor would have been at an advantage if he has done anything meaningful in the last four years.

Making reference to the job creation claims of Obaseki, he said,”he claimed to have created 200,000 jobs for Edo youths. If that is true, it ought to have been the basis of his campaign and not the other way.”

The former commissioner, who was obviously miffed by what transpired at the Oba of Benin Palace, said: “I will call what transpired in the Oba’s palace as a lack of tolerance from Governor Godwin Obaseki. He appears to be over ambitious and an ambitious man is a desperate man and a desperate man is a very dangerous man.

“Since his fallout with his predecessor, Adams Oshomhole, Obaseki has been on a drive of violent campaign. It means if you are not supportive of his re-election bid, he is ready to take on you.

“He demonstrated it several times. He started with Adams Oshomhole , He deployed Edo tax payers resources to fight Oshomhole. He mobilised people from Edo to Abuja to protest against Oshomhole, went to court, did everything possible, bribed when necessary, did all sorts to ensure that he removed him as national chairman.

“Every person he perceived to be interested in running for the office of the Governor of Edo State, even if it is a mere rumour, he comes after that person. It’s sad that the governor we all worked for, voted for, had confidence in, would because of ambition wants to pull down every Edo man that is not supportive of his re-election bid.

“My big brother Captain Hosa Okunbo is a victim of Obaseki’s intolerance. It was rumoured in some quarters that Okunbo wanted to contest for the governor which was not true. The gentleman came out in public to say I am not interested; please governor Obaseki, leave me alone. Despite his continuous denial, Obaseki went after his business, tried to pull down a man that has been there for over three decades – a former pilot that has grown so big and his name all over the world.”