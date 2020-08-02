Troops Neutralise 80 Bandits in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto

Francis Sardauna

Troops of Nigerian Army and Defence Headquarters Special Operations Forces deployed in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states to fight banditry under operation codenamed Operation Sahel Sanity have neutralised 80 bandits and nabbed 33 others.

Also, the troops rescued 17 kidnapped victims, recovered 943 rustled cattle, seven Ak-47 rifles, one GPMG and 16 dane guns within the first month of the operation in the affected states.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, gave the updates in a statement he issued in Katsina yesterday.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai had launched Operation Sahel Sanity in Faskari to support Operation Hadarin Daji in tackling the wave of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and bloodletting in Northwest region of the country.

A fortnight after its inauguration, the statement said numerous bandits’ camps and their logistics bases, including that of the notorious Katsina Dangote were completely destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity.

The statement said: “So far, in all the operations conducted, 80 armed bandits have been neutralized, a total of 943 cows, 633 sheep recovered; 33 suspected bandits arrested; 7 AK47 Rifles, 1 GPMG and 16 Dane guns captured; 17 kidnapped victims rescued and 14 bandits informants and collaborators arrested.

“Also several bandits camps, including the notorious Dangote triangle and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity. There is no gainsaying therefore that within the first month of Operation Sahel Sanity from 1-31 July 2020, troops have recorded several successes in line with the aim of the operation.”

The statement explained that the chief of army staff had commended the troops for the achievements and professionalism they exhibited within the period under review.

As indicated in the statement, Buratai urged the troops “not to rest on their oars. He further extended Sallah goodwill message to the people of Northwest reassuring them of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to restore peace in the zone.