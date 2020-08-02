Lawan Hails Omo-Agege at 57

By Deji Elumoye

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has saluted the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as he clocks age 57 on Monday, saying his public life has been inspirational.

Lawan, in a birthday message to Omo-Agege on Sunday, stated that the Deputy Senate President’s public life has been an inspirational story of courage, forthrightness and consistency in championing the causes of his people and the unity and progress of Nigeria.

According to him, Omo-Agege has brought those qualities to bear in the onerous task of providing leadership for the execution of the Legislative Agenda of the Ninth Assembly since “our election to presiding roles in the ninth Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“He has been steadfast and resolute in his commitment to the vision that we all share under that agenda.

“Our partnership and the unwavering cooperation of all our distinguished colleagues across party lines have made the journey of the past year smooth and fruitful in the service of the people of Nigeria,” Lawan said.

The Senate President rejoiced with Omo-Agege and his family, friends and political associates for the health and station the Almighty God has granted him as he clocks another year in an illustrious life journey.

He further wished the Obarisi of Urhobo Land many more years of fruitful service to God and the country.