Lawan Congratulates New NBA Executives

Tobi Soniyi

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, congratulated the newly elected president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata.

Lawan, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Ola Awoniyi, also congratulated the other newly elected members of the executive and the entire members of the association for conducting successful elections.

The Senate President noted that Akpata and his team had convinced their learned colleagues that they possessed the experience, integrity and capacity to lead their association and must now strive to live up to the high expectations.

He described the NBA as a pillar of democracy given the pivotal role of the legal profession in ensuring order and justice in the polity.

Lawan said the National Assembly and particularly the Senate looked forward to working with the NBA under its new leadership in strengthening the rule of law and administration of justice in Nigeria.

He said: “The need for cooperation between the National Assembly and the NBA is even more cogent now in the light of the impending process of constitutional amendment on which the designated parliamentary committee is poised to go full blast as soon as parliament resumes from the current recess.

“We at the National Assembly will count on the inputs of members of the public and in particular the respected members of the bar in the efforts to finetune our constitution.”

The Senate President, while wishing Akpata and his team a successful tenure, enjoined the new NBA leaders to continue to promote the tenets of their noble profession for the good of the country.