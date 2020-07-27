South-east Govs Set to Unveil Regional Security Outfit

•Urge Anyim, Eze to sheathe sword

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The governors of South-east geo-political zone yesterday expressed their readiness to unveil a security outfit for the region.

They said the name of the security outfit would be made known to the public during the South-east Governors’ Forum next meeting, adding that all the necessary arrangements for the take-off of the outfit are on course.

Briefing journalists yesterday after a virtual meeting of the forum alongside other Igbo leaders in Abakaliki, the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, said after unveiling the outfit, the commissioners for justice of the different South-east states would finalise a draft bill for passage into law by each state’s Houses of Assembly to give a legal backing to the security outfit.

Umahi said while the Second Niger Bridge would be completed and handed over in 2022, the August 30 completion deadline for Enugu airport was still on course.

The Igbo leaders commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the speedy completion of the Second Niger Bridge and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Umahi, who expressed optimism that the two major projects would be completed as scheduled, said they would interface with the federal government to seek funding for the rehabilitation of the eastern corridor railway line.

Umahi added that the meeting also waded into the rift between a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze.

The two leaders of the region have been engaged in recriminations over unresolved disagreements dating back to the time of President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The meeting, according to Umahi, directed Ohanaeze Ndigbo National President, Chief Nnia Nwodo, to interface with the two leaders with a view to amicably resolving the rift.

According to him, the forum also urged the two leaders to cease fire to enable the governors settle the dispute between them.