Edo Guber: PDP Plans to Unleash Violence, Says APC

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the last Saturday’s violence at the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign as a glimpse into the “do-or-die” plot the PDP plans to unleash in the lead up to the September 19 election.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, in a statement issued yesterday said to imagine that the PDP chose to desecrate the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, was despicable, unheard of and a new low even by PDP’s ignoble standards.

According to him, “The disturbing images and reports of the destruction of property and violence meted on hapless victims during Saturday’s campaign of the PDP governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki, in Benin-city is a glimpse into the plot which the PDP plans to unleash in the September 19 governorship election.

“Why is a show of force needed on citizens you wish to govern?

“The PDP in Edo State is not campaigning for votes but relying on brute force, violence and intimidation ahead of the governorship election. The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike, promised last Saturday to ‘make sure that everything needed is done’ to foist the PDP governorship candidate on the good people of Edo State.”

The APC alleged that Wike was bent on importing to Edo State his Rivers State model of violence and intimidation, assuring the state that he would not succeed.

Nabena stressed that APC would not watch helplessly and allow the PDP and Wike to turn Edo State into a killing field in their attempt to foist an unpopular candidate on the people.

The party, therefore, condemned the violence and called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

The APC reiterated its stand that the people’s will and votes would determine the state governorship election, not voters’ intimidation and electoral violence.