Court Orders IG to Protect Lugbe Estate Residents against Firm

By Alex Enumah

Justice O. C. Agbaza of an Abuja High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to provide protection and security to allotees of Lugbe Estate in Abuja pending the hearing and determination of a suit alleging encroachment and trespassing into plaintiffs’ property by an estate firm.

Justice Agbaza made the order on July 17, 2020, while delivering ruling in an exparte application brought by some allotees/owners of plots of land and or house in Lugbe extension 1 layout, Abuja.

The plaintiffs, who sued on behalf of themselves and others, are Mrs. B. A. Shuaibu, Collins Anomneze, Hannah Omuya, Rosemary Omuya, Saliu Aliyu, Desmond Ihejirika and Rita Nduka.

Those affected by the court order which was sighted by THISDAY over the weekend are Mr. Paul Odili, Paulo Homes Limited, River Park Estate and the Inspector General of Police.

According to the plaintiffs in the matter, “The application was filed after the first respondent allegedly began extending its portion of the estate through the third respondent to other areas of Lugbe extension albeit through criminal trespassing, using thugs and all forms of violence.”

Speaking through their lawyer, Victor Giwa, the plaintiffs alleged that the first respondent violently grabbed the land belonging to others in the vicinity on the claims that the said land belongs to him.

They, therefore, prayed the court to intervene by restraining the first to third respondents from further encroachment and trespass of the property.

Delivering ruling, Justice Agbaza restrained the defendants from “further trespass, encroachment, demolishing and disturbing the peaceful and quiet state of the plaintiffs of the land, properties and interests described in various title documents but not limited to the attached document described at Lugbe Extension 1, Abuja, pending the determination of motion on notice.”

The judge also directed the fourth respondent, the IG, to provide protection and security to the applicants and other allotees/owners of plots of land and or house in Lugbe Extension 1 Layout, Abuja, against the first to third respondents.

The case has been fixed for September 17, 2020, for hearing.