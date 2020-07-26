Eat’N’Go Launches 110th Store in Ajah, Treats Customers to Virtual Party

Eat’N’Go limited, the leading QSR operator in Nigeria has opened its 110th store in Nigeria across their three brands – Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt – in Badore, Ajah area of Lagos state.

The brand, in a press release it issued Saturday, said this expansion, which is coming even amid the pandemic, was born out of the relentless desire of the company to extend its brands’ reach to more consumers, providing more customers easy access to their products and services.

Speaking on the expansion, the CEO, Eat’N’Go Limited, Patrick McMichael, expressed his gratitude to their customers and staff as well as maintained the company’s commitment to tirelessly ensure customers’ satisfaction.

He said: “We extend our immense gratitude to all our customers, partners, stakeholders, and staff members who have shown continued love and loyalty to our brands since our arrival into the market in 2012; your unwavering support has kept us afloat even amid the pandemic”.

He continued that being their customer, “Your utmost satisfaction and comfort is at the core of our existence, and this is why we have decided to open a new outlet, to further bring our delicious and yummy products a step closer to you”.

Speaking also on this expansion, the Marketing Director of Eat’N’Go Limited, Ilyas Kazeem, said “We are extremely elated about the 50th store milestone for Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery respectively. It’s not only a testament to our growth trajectory but also a new opportunity to serve our customers better.”

For Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery, he vouched that they continuously seek out new ways to uphold the brand’s promise of providing yummy and delicious treats to all our customers.

He expounded: “This, we have done, and we will continue to do. With both brands, customers will continue to enjoy uncompromised quality.”

Since the beginning of this year, Eat’N’Go and its three brands, Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, have continued to explore unique and creative ways to uphold customers’ premium satisfaction, even amid the pandemic.

They launched a Zero contactless delivery service to ensure safety of their customers and just recently introduced the Curb Side delivery service – so customers can continue to stay safe while they order and enjoy their favorite products.

With this new development, Eat’N’Go, the parent company of Cold Stone and Domino Pizza brands now boasts of 110 stores across Nigeria.

Celebrating this milestone, customers were hosted to a thrilling virtual party with Mr. Macaroni where he engaged and gave out free products to multiple winners.