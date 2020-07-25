New Premier League Season to Kickoff September 12

The 2020-21 Premier League and English Football League seasons will start on September 12.

In the top flight, the campaign will end on May 23, while the Championship, League One and League Two seasons will culminate on May 8 and 9.

Next season’s play-off finals will take place on the final weekend in May.

The current Premier League season will end on Sunday after it was suspended for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The regular Championship season concluded on Wednesday, with the play-offs finishing on August 4.

Most League One and League Two teams have not played since March.

The Premier League said it would “continue to consult” with the Football Association and EFL “regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions”.

However, the start date for teams still playing in European competitions is still under discussion.

It remains possible they will be given a delayed start, given they could be playing well into August.

Last-16 ties in the Europa League – featuring Manchester United and Wolves – resume on August 5, with the final scheduled to take place on August 21.

Remaining Champions League last-16 ties resume from August 7, with Manchester City and Chelsea still in the competition.