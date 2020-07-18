Rotary Club Ikeja, Hosts District Gov, Empowers Artisans

Rotary Club of Ikeja has brought sunshine and smiles to some artisans drawn from the club’s adopted community, Ikorodu.

The presentation of the items, which included hair drier and hair washing station, sewing machines and grinder, took place during the first official visit of the Governor of Rotary International District 9110, Bola Oyebade to Rotary Club of Ikeja.

While presenting the items to some of the beneficiaries at the event, Oyebade extolled the virtues of excellence in the club, describing Rotary Club of Ikeja as a beacon of hope in the District.

According to him, ‘’The Rotary Club of Ikeja has always been one of the top clubs in the District and we were not surprised that the club stood out during the last Rotary year, winning several awards.

‘’In fact, I must commend the Immediate Past President, Rotarian Olumuyiwa Fagbola and I am sure the current President, Rotarian Dotun Lampejo would surpass the achievements recorded last Rotary year. This presentation to these beneficiaries has shown that the club is on the right course this Rotary year.’’

Speaking during the presentation, the President of the club Rotarian Dotun Lampejo said the club had been empowering beneficiaries for years, adding that they also go beyond the presentation to ensure that the beneficiaries made use of the items.

“We have been doing this for years and we have the Service Project Directorate of the club who identify needy beneficiaries on a yearly basis. More importantly, we go beyond this official ceremony by paying periodic visits to the beneficiaries and ensuring that the items add value to their lives.’’

Some of the beneficiaries commended the club for sustaining the project over the years, describing it as life-changing business project.