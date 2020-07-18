It’s Too Early to Talk About 2023 Presidency, Says Lawan

Describes reports about his presidential aspiration as untrue

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has declared that it is too early to start talking about the politics of 2023 presidential elections.

He has, therefore, vowed not to shy away or be distracted from the task of ensuring good governance through necessary legislative interventions by the Ninth National Assembly.

Lawan, in a statement on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, in reaction to insinuations by a newspaper and an online reports that he was already scheming to be President come 2023 declared the reports as untrue and figment of the imagination of the writers.

According to the statement: “The Senate President does not suffer such needless distractions as imputed by the false report under reference. He believes that it is premature for anybody to be talking now about 2023 when all hands should be on deck against the myriad of challenges that faces our nation in this period.

“We will like to stress that the Senate President’s preoccupation is with advancing the agenda of the Ninth National Assembly to focus governance on the pursuit of the best interests of the Nigerian people and to support President Buhari in delivering his promises to Nigerians”.

The statement alluded to the fact that the Senate President actually joined hands recently with President Muhammadu Buhari to take action in resolving the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but frowned at any ulterior motives being associated with such move.

“It is true that the Senate President was involved in the consultations that President Muhammadu Buhari held prior to the last emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC). But there was nothing extra-ordinary in his involvement in such consultations, given his status as holder of one of the highest political offices in Nigeria and on the platform of the APC. Such is required of any concerned member of the party. It is therefore sheer mischief for anyone to read ulterior motives to the Senate President joining hands with the President and other leaders in resolving misunderstanding in their own party”.

The one-page release further stated:

“The attention of the office of the President of the Senate has been drawn to a rather puerile media report that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, is making plans to run for president in 2023. The report was first published by the Daily Independent newspaper of Friday, 17th July, 2020 and reproduced later by the Sahara Reporters.

“It is easy to see that the report emanated from the sort of practice that drags the noble profession of journalism to the gutters as it only dresses up the lazy fantasy of its unimaginative authors as a fact. The report apparently has its source in beer parlour gossips and should be treated with the contempt which it and those who concocted it deserves.”