Federal High Court CJ, Justice Tsoho goes on Isolation over COVID-19

By Alex Enumah

The Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has reportedly gone on self-isolation following a confirmed case of COVID -19 among some of his official aides.

In a swift move to curtail further spread of the virus, the CJ however ordered some key staff in his office to do same, pending the results of screening tests done for him, members of his immediate family and close aides.

A statement by the acting Information Officer of the court, Mrs. Catherine Nwandu, confirming the development said the Federal High Court recognises that health and safety are paramount in the sphere of justice delivery.

“The Court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the COVID -19 prescribed by global and national health authorities.

“His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“He urged the staff of the court to go about their lawful duties, while ensuring that they are well protected.

“The Chief Judge is deeply moved by the prayers and well wishes of colleagues, staff, extended family and friends and appreciates them for keeping faith at this moment,” the statement read.