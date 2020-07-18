Air force Secondary School Kaduna Old Students Mourn Arotile

Air force Secondary School, Kaduna Old Students Association has mourned Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, who died in a freak car accident Tuesday.

In a statement Friday, the Acting National President,

Mr. Olarewaju Olalekan Kayode JP, on behalf of the Interim National Executives of the association, commiserated with the Chief of the Air Staff, Officers and Men of the Nigerian Air force; Commandant, Staff and Students of AFSS/AFCS Kaduna, and the entire alumni of AFSS/ AFCS on the sudden death of one of our selfless member Late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile the first female combat helicopter pilot.”

The statement said the late Arotile “was a very skilled lady that took her professional job seriously and a committed member of our great alumni.

“We are consoled by the few memories of the time she spent. God knows best why she had to leave us at this time.”