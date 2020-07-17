Nigeria Records 595 New Cases of COVID-19

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 595 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 34,854 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 156 new cases; Ondo, 95; Rivers, 53; Abia, 43; Oyo, 38; Enugu, 29; Edo, 24; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 23; Kaduna, 20; Akwa Ibom, Osun and Anambra, 17 each; Ogun, 14; Kano, 13; Imo, 11; Delta, six; Ekiti, five; Gombe and Plateau, four each; Cross River, two; while Adamawa, Bauchi, and Jigawa recorded one each.

It said: “Nigeria has recorded 34,854 COVID-19 cases. 14,292 persons have been discharged, while 769 have died.”