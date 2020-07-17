Lagos NUT Kicks against Reopening of Schools

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has kicked against any attempt to reopen the schools in the state.

Reacting to the decision of the South-west governors to commence the West African Senior Secondary Examinations (WASSCE) in August the Chairman of the NUT in Lagos State, Mr. Adesina Adedoyin, described the decision as disheartening.

He disclosed that the NUT in the state would not support school resumption because of the rising COVID-19 cases and the limited testing centres available in the state.

He also expressed his disappointment over the failure of the governors and the federal government to take a uniform position on the issue.

“The federal government is saying no resumption and the South-West governors are saying pupils should resume. There should be a synergy between the federal and state governments. The task force members know the extent of the pandemic and if the curve has not been flattened, they will not advise schools to reopen.”

He explained that the teachers and pupils were ready to resume, but the health of every stakeholder should be considered.

“It is people who are alive that can write examinations and use certificates for further studies. What is paramount now are the children; they are the most vulnerable. You don’t know where they have branched or visited on their way home. If we are not careful, the cases we have might increase,” Adedoyin said.