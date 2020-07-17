Dana Air Introduces WhatsApp Booking

By Chinedu Eze

Dana Air has Introduced WhatsApp booking in line with the social and physical distancing measures of the COVID-19 and to create ease of booking, payment and inquiries for its guests.

The airline said the WhatsApp booking, payment platform, would serve as an additional platform for booking, inquiries, reservation and payment apart from its website, the Dana Air Mobile App and the self- service kiosk at MMA2 ikeja, Lagos.

The Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa while speaking on the initiative said: ”We care about the well-being of our guests and we want them to be safe. This is why we are introducing this initiative to keep our guests safe, while still booking and paying the smartest and safest way from anywhere around the world.

”This additional booking platform and many others in the months to come are part of our strategies to keep our guests booking safely, and flying safely, without stress. It is safe, faster and user-friendly. “The WhatsApp booking will be operational from 7am to 6pm daily for a start, while we are working out modalities to make it 24 hours 7 days in a week. All our customers need to do is just send us a chat on 07051190363 (WhatsApp only) and it’s done. So easy,” he said.

The airline’s spokesman also said Dana Air is working on other booking initiatives that would guarantee ease of booking with or without a smartphone for the busy, young and old within Nigeria and beyond.

”As a customer-centric airline, what we think about daily is to make booking and flying seamless for our guests by introducing the first of its kind of innovative online products.

“Introducing this initiative at this time only demonstrates our commitment to the safety, well-being and comfort of our guests.” Kingsley added