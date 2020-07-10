UAC Restaurants Support COVID-19 Fight

Mr. Bigg’s alongside UAC Restaurants Pizza brand, Debonairs Pizza, recently supported frontline health workers and traders within the Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos.

The move was to mark the first combo store anniversary situated in Northwest filling station near Victoria Garden City, Lekki Lagos.

The Ikota Primary Health Care Centre, Lekki and Orisunmi Baare Olumegbon Market, Ajah were two public places visited by Mr Bigg’s and Debonairs Pizza team to donate products and facemasks.

The first combo store was commissioned on July 9, 2019, followed by the second combo store at Amuwo Odofin’s on September 30, 2019.

UAC Restaurants’ Mr. Bigg’s and Debonairs Pizza also donated Mr. Bigg’s meals, Debonairs Pizza’s Snackie and facemasks to staff and patients of the Ikota Primary Health Care Centre, Lekki.

In the same vein, Branded facemasks alongside pastry products were distributed to traders and shoppers at the Orisunmi Baare Olumegbon Market, Ajah to celebrate the first anniversary of the combo store located within Northwest filling station by VGC in Lekki.

While thanking the health care centre management and the market leaders for welcoming the brands, the UAC Restaurants’ marketing services manager, Mrs. Eustesia Ogunsusi said the brand was excited to identify with the market operators.

“We have recognised the critical role you have played during this uncertain time and we are not unaware of the risk you face in protecting others, hence we have come here today to say ‘thank you,” she said.

Speaking to the market leaders and shoppers at the Orisunmi Baare Olumegbon Market Ajah, Mrs. Ogunsusi reiterated the importance of wearing facemask and urged the traders and shoppers to adhere strictly to the government protocol by wearing facemask at the public space as well as maintaining social and physical distancing.