PDP Kicks against Jigawa LG Caretaker Committees

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday declared the purported composition and inauguration of ‘unauthorised’ caretaker committees in the 27 local government areas in Jigawa State as illegal, null and void.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP called on all party leaders, members and supporters in the state and the country at large to disregard the purported caretaker committees as they do not have the mandate and approval of the party at any level.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, the NWC directed the North-west Zonal Working Committee of the party to immediately take charge and supervise the activities of the Jigawa State caretaker committee.

The NWC assured all members of the party in the state and urged them to remain calm and continue to work with the zonal working committee as it coordinates the activities of the state caretaker committee.