Overland Airways to Resume Flights July 15

Overland Airways has announced the resumption of its flight services with effect from July 15, 2020, following the lifting of the federal government’s suspension of flight operations in the country imposed as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mrs. Aanu Benson: “Overland Airways assures our esteemed customers of pleasures of flying as we are implementing safety and health protocols advised by health and regulatory authorities.

“These protocols include but are not limited to taking of passengers’ temperature readings, ensuring the wearing of face masks and other protective equipment by passengers and staff on board our aircraft, maintenance of physical distance at the check-in and boarding lines, and regular disinfection of our aircraft. It will be Clean Crew, Clean Aircraft and Clean Passengers with safety as priority.”

Overland said in view of the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, it is also offering passengers the opportunity to utilise their tickets after the lockdown by extending the validity of passengers’ unused tickets affected by the pandemic.

“As we envisage a slow pre-boarding process due to the need for the airports authority to ensure safety of passengers, we call on our esteemed passengers to arrive at the airports in good time for their flights and to cooperate with our ground staff to ensure a seamless flight experience.

“While assuring our patrons of our usual excellent customer service, we wish to express our gratitude to the Federal and State Governments, health workers and others in the frontline of the fight to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic”, says Mrs. Benson.

Overland Airways would recommence flights to Abuja, Akure, Lagos, Ibadan, Ilorin and Jalingo routes.

Emirates to Fly A380 to London Heathrow, Paris

Emirates said its A380 aircraft would begin serving travellers on flights to London Heathrow and Paris starting from 15th of July.

This marks the return of Emirates’ flagship aircraft on scheduled services since the pandemic forced the temporary grounding of the airline’s passenger fleet in March.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said: “The A380 remains a popular aircraft amongst our customers and it offers many unique on-board features. We are delighted to bring it back into the skies to serve our customers on flights to London and Paris from 15 July, and we are looking forward to gradually introduce our A380 into more destinations according to the travel demand on specific destinations.

“The Emirates A380 experience remains unique in the industry, and even though we’ve modified services onboard for the health and safety of our crew and customers, we are confident that our customers would welcome flying again in this quiet, comfortable aircraft.”

In addition, Emirates has announced that it would commence flights for travellers to Dhaka (from 24 June), and Munich (from 15 July), adding to its growing network.

This followed the announcement earlier in the week, that Dubai would re-open to business and leisure visitors from July 7, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of travellers and communities.

Emirates currently offers flights to over 40 cities, with safe and convenient connections to, from, and through its Dubai hub for customers travelling between the Asia Pacific, the Gulf, Europe and the Americas.

Flights to Dhaka and Munich would be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, and can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.