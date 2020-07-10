Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 499 to 30,748

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 499 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 30,748 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 157 new cases; Edo, 59; Ondo, 56; Oyo, 31; Akwa Ibom, 22; Borno, 21; Plateau, 19; Kaduna and Katsina, 18 each; Bayelsa and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 17 each; Delta, 14; Kano, 11; Rivers, 10; Enugu, eight; Ogun, six; Kwara, four; Imo, three; Nasarawa and Osun, two each; while Abia, Ekiti, Niger and Yobe states recorded one each.

It said: “Nigeria has recorded 30,748 cases of COVID-19. 12,546 persons have been discharged, while 689 have died.”