FCTA Health Secretary Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Mohammed Kawu, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kawu, who admitted violation of safety protocols by guests during the burial ceremonial of Abba Kyari in April, confirmed his status yesterday at the Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja, where he is currently receiving treatment.

He revealed that he decided to undergo a test to confirm his status after he began to experience feverish conditions 12 days ago, and when the test came out, it was positive.

Kawu advised Nigerians to come to terms with the reality that COVID-19 is real and can indeed be fatal.

“I want every Nigerians, like I have always told them in the media, to know that coronavirus is real and anybody can be infected, especially those of us at the frontline. The disease can be fatal, and it is important that everyone follows all the extant guidelines of hand washing or sanitising, maintain social distancing, wearing of facial coverings and staying at home,” he said.

The FCTA health chief also noted that the major challenge of being a frontline health worker is the risk of infecting members of their families at home. He said his family members, who were affected, were also being managed within the FCT system.

Speaking on his coronavirus symptoms and present health status, Kawu declared: “I’m happy and thankful to my creator that mine was moderate infection. I got some symptoms that were not very severe. I had to be on intravenous drugs for about 10 days. I am stronger now. Probably they will discharge me anytime soon.”