Spurs’ Eric Dier Slammed with Four-match Ban, Fined

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been given a four-match ban and fined £40,000 for climbing over seats to confront a fan after a match in March.

The incident happened after Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup at home by Norwich.

The Football Association ban rules the 26-year-old out of all but one of Tottenham’s remaining Premier League fixtures.

Dier has also been warned about his future conduct by the FA.

A statement said: “The Tottenham player admitted that his actions at the conclusion of a fixture against Norwich City in the FA Cup were improper but denied that they were also threatening.

“An independent regulatory commission subsequently found Eric Dier’s actions to be threatening.”

The incident occurred on 4 March in the fifth-round tie following a penalty shootout in which Dier scored, but Spurs eventually lost.

Speaking at the time, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said a fan had insulted Dier after the game.

Following the announcement the Portuguese boss refused to comment on the ban to avoid “getting into trouble” but did confirm that the club would not be appealing.

“If you appeal you have other risks. At least let’s start next season without a suspension,” Mourinho added.

“We all know how it works with the FA decisions. I don’t think we will appeal.”

Dier jumped over the pitchside barriers into the stand at the end of the game. He made a beeline for a fan and clambered over seats until he reached the top row of seats in front of the hospitality boxes.

Another video shows him being restrained by fans and security, while shouting “he’s my brother”. He is then led away by security with his arm around a fan.

The fan later said in a statement to the police, who took no action following an investigation, that he had “been an idiot”.

Dier, who has 40 England caps, argued during the hearing that his actions did not deserve a football ban as he just wanted to “protect” his brother Patrick who he believed was “in trouble”, but the panel disagreed.