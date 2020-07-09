NCAA Lifts Suspension on Airline

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the suspension, which it placed on the services of Jet Support Services (JSS). The order voiding the suspension was communicated through a memo NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/152 , dated July 4, 2020.

The memo was entitled, “Re: Suspension of the G-Airport Leasing Operation of Your Organisation’s Operation Specifications”.

Signed by the Direction General/Chief Executive Officer of the NCAA, Captain Musa S. Nuhu, the memo promised that Nuhu will personally ensure investigation of the lapse, which led to the error, while putting in place measures to prevent recurrence.

Lifting the suspension, Nuhu wrote, “After careful review of documents attached to your response, the authority would like to apologise to you for the erroneous grounding of your Challenger 604 aircraft with registration number G-FABO. The suspension is hereby lifted with immediate effect and all appropriate authorities will be notified to lift any restriction that might have been placed on the aircraft.”

THISDAY also sighted copy of a memo from the Aeronautical/Telecommunication Service Department of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) directing compliance with the NCAA directive.