Firm Offers N20m Scholarship to Varsity Students

Emma Okonji

HiiT, an information and communications technology (ICT) training service provider in Nigeria, will be offering scholarship worth N20 million to interested Nigerian students at the tertiary education level, designed to support students and in line with the federal government’s Covid-19 economic palliatives.

The decision was part of the company’s resolve to support various governments’ initiates towards moderating the effect of the pandemic on the teeming youths who are currently idling away at home, to build ICT skills that are in global demand from home, and even begin to earn income.

Announcing the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer, HiiT Plc, Mr. Kayode Shobajo, advised interested students interested students to visit the company’s website and apply for the scholarship by completing the application form.

The courses on offer include Digital Marketing, Web Design, Digital Literacy, Cisco Certified Network Associate, Python programming among others.

Shobajo, disclosed that unlike most other online training platforms, HiiT Online Training offers Instructor-led training coupled with other training methods including live interactive classes, videos, slides, whiteboards and simulation labs to impact IT skills that are in huge demands by employers.

“The teaching time and students’ interaction time mix are optimised to ensure the best online learning outcome for our cultural environment. Our Instructors are highly skilled and well equipped to deliver lectures from their homes or anywhere they are comfortable. With the online arrangement, government lockdown will not disturb our classes,” Shobajo said, adding that students can also gain access to the recorded classes at their own time from anywhere in the world.

Speaking further about some of the courses on offer, Shobajo said Digital Marketing enables students gain comprehensive understanding of all major digital marketing channels used today as well as create, launch, and analyze campaigns across a multitude of platforms, including Facebook ads, Google Ads, Google Analytics, and more.

“Digital Marketing has become an integral part of marketing budgets and will soon overtake all other traditional channels of Marketing. With the demand for digital marketers outweighing the supply, professionals skilled in digital strategy, consumer behaviour, content distribution, and social media are in high demand. This course aims to bridge that gap and create industry-ready Digital Marketers,” Shobajo said.

On Web Design, Shobajo explained that with more communication and commerce being conducted online than ever before, the web provides incredible opportunities for Web Designers. At the end of the course, graduates of web design will play a central role in building dynamic websites and applications that deliver content in a variety of formats for multiple devices for organisations.