Less Cash for Promoted Clubs to the Premiership

Clubs promoted to the English Premier League for the next two seasons will receive £8million less than expected.

The reduction is because of a £330million rebate the league has agreed to pay broadcasters because of the temporary suspension of the current season due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Premier League agreed a deal with broadcasters that included a payment for greater flexibility over start and end dates to the next two seasons, the first of which will now begin later than planned.

The rebate will be staggered over the next two years.

As first reported by UK’s The Guardian, clubs that join the top flight during that period will be expected to share the cost.

The pandemic is costing Premier League clubs a total of £700million when losses to matchday revenue and commercial income are added to the payments to broadcast partners.

But BBC Sport understands the news has caused dismay and frustration among some Championship clubs, who feel the Premier League should be providing more financial help to clubs in the Football League.

Promotion from the Championship is currently thought to be worth around £180m to the three clubs that come up each year.