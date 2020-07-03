Inter Milan Extend Victor Moses’ Stay Till End of Season

Inter Milan have extended their loan contract with Victor Moses until the end of the 2019-2020 Serie A season, according to reports.

The print edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Victor Moses and Alexis Sanchez will remain at the Nerazzurri until the end of the championship, while as regards August, Inter Milan are still in talks with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The original loan agreement between Inter and the Premier League clubs expired on Tuesday, June 30.

Since joining the Milan based club in the January transfer window, Moses has provided two assists in 11 games to date and was in action for 491 minutes.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has featured in all the four matches Inter Milan have been involved in since the season restarted on June 13.

Moses is eligible to represent Inter Milan in their last ten games of the 2019-2020 season, beginning with Wednesday’s home 6-0 win against Brescia.

There is a cloud over the long-term future of the former Super Eagles star at Inter Milan, with the club’s signing of Real Madrid’s Morocco national-team player Achraf Hakimi.